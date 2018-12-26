MARYLAND

Apartment explosion hearing set for March

The National Transportation Safety Board, which has spent more than two years investigating a gas explosion at a Silver Spring apartment complex that killed seven people in 2016, is planning to hold a meeting in March on the cause of the disaster.

The board, which investigates major gas and pipeline accidents, is scheduled to provide information on “the probable cause” of the natural gas explosion and fire at the Flower Branch Apartments.

In addition to the deaths, 65 people were taken to hospitals after the Aug. 10, 2016, incident, and three firefighters suffered injuries. Two of the complex’s buildings were leveled by the explosion. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found the explosion occurred after a gas leak in a basement utility room, where the meters were located. But who was responsible for the lines where the gas leak occurred has not yet been determined.

The pace of the NTSB’s investigation has been criticized by survivors, their advocates, politicians and a judge who is presiding over lawsuits filed by victims and their families. The suits have been delayed while the NTSB investigation continues.

The federal agency has said it’s been hampered by the retirement of the lead investigator on the Silver Spring explosion and other staffing issues, as well as the difficulty of investigating an explosion in which key evidence was destroyed by the blast and fire.

The meeting will take place March 12, 9:30 a.m. at the NTSB’s Board Room and Conference Center, 420 10th St. SW in Washington.

— Jennifer Barrios

1 teen killed, 1 injured in Christmas crash

One Maryland teenager has been killed and another has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a Christmas Day crash.

Police say an eastbound Volkswagen was traveling on Route 100 when it hit two pedestrians trying to cross the major highway.

The teenager who died has been identified as Stephen Carlisle, a 17-year-old from Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old girl, also from Glen Burnie, has been hospitalized at a trauma center with serious injuries. Authorities have not disclosed her identity.

Investigators in Anne Arundel County say the preliminary cause of the deadly crash appears to be pedestrians unlawfully trying to dart across a controlled access highway. The 30-year-old driver remained at the crash site.

The case will be reviewed by the state’s attorney.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Muslim group seeks waiver for cemetery

A Muslim nonprofit is asking a Virginia county to waive an ordinance that essentially blocks a proposed cemetery and has led to a federal investigation into religious discrimination.

Citing the variance request filed Dec. 21, The Free Lance-Star reports that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved changes to the county’s cemetery ordinance in 2016, a year after the All Muslim Association of America purchased a 29-acre plot. The ordinance was adopted after neighbors raised concerns about well contamination, and the regulations are stricter than state code.

In September, the Board of Supervisors voted to maintain the ordinance. The group could appeal to the circuit court if the request is denied.

The Department of Justice launched an investigation in April into county zoning law’s treatment of religious uses.

— Associated Press