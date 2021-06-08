In Baltimore County, six public schools also closed three hours early Monday due to a lack of air conditioning, and afternoon and evening activities also were canceled. County school buildings have air conditioning systems, but experienced a variety of mechanical problems that prevented them from operating as they should. Two of the schools also closed because of power outages, spokesman Charles Herndon said in an email. Two schools remained virtual on Tuesday.
Sweltering classrooms are a perennial problem in Baltimore, which has some of the state’s oldest school buildings. Some educators used social media to document the high temperatures in the classrooms as students focus on final exams.