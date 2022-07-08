Heat, humidity join Friday to suggest thunder, lightning may follow

All day, gray clouds clustered overhead, adding to forebodings, and ratifying forecasts of a gathering storm. Warnings cited the possibility of heavy rain in spots, along with flooding.

In winter, we in Washington often worry about whether it will snow, But on many a summer’s day, such as Friday, we worry about the threat of rain.

Summertime in Washington means not only heat and humidity, but includes the seemingly ever present possibility that those two seasonal banes can combine in creating thunder, lightning and a rapid rise in creeks.

Meanwhile, in addition to being electric with storm anticipation, we were almost typically hot and humid Friday. Our high of 87 was three below average, but enough humidity engulfed us to nudge the “feels-like” temperature to 90 and above.