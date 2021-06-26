It was three degrees below average for the date and five short of that 90-degree figure of which we remain constantly leery.
Now, Saturday did show us clouds. It had its raindrops. Undeniably, it had humidity.
But the clouds showed up in such a variety of shades, sizes and shapes that they became a visual attraction in themselves and seemed a worthy backdrop for any summer day.
Some dark, big-bellied and probably freighted with rain, others wispy and almost otherworldly, the clouds drifted across the skies in constant procession.
Whether showing gray billows or white fringes, whether clustering together or parting to reveal patches of bright blue, the clouds seemed suited for the reflective idleness of a summer afternoon.
The morning’s raindrops seemed benign, unaccompanied by thunder or lightning. Our total of 0.14 inches of precipitation was probably horticulturally beneficial without causing major disruption or severe annoyance.
And the humidity. It is true that the air through which we moved on our Saturday errands and weekend pursuits seemed, indeed, to be charged with a substantial quantity of moisture.
It is the heat index upon which we rely for numerical corroboration of summer discomfort. On Saturday, the index, dependent on humidity, came to several degrees above the actual temperature.
However, one fact seemed to stand out. Through early evening at least, as the temperature remained below 90, so did the heat index. But it did come close.
At 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. based on readings made at Reagan National Airport, the index was 89 degrees. But not 90.
So, with heat said to be waiting in the wings, the 26th day of June entered our weather history.