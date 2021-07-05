“They’re at risk of heat stroke and sunburn all day — and dehydration, which can be serious,” Colleen Cosgriff, a lead outreach team member for nonprofit Pathways to Housing D.C., told Street Sense Media. “If they’re worried about losing belongings they might have all their clothing on or with them. So it’s definitely difficult, especially downtown where there are no trees and the pavement gets quite hot. That’s where people sleep so it can be quite distressing and dangerous.”