Not only did Washington’s high temperature fail to reach 90 for the first time in eight days, but it did not even get to the upper 80s. The high was 84 degrees. That is six below average, which always seems a gift in July.
Humidity also stayed in check. The heat index indicated that the burdens humidity imposed on our natural cooling systems were scarcely greater than those from temperature alone.
Remaining in elegiac mode, we may note that Sunday marked four weeks since the summer solstice.
It meant we have left behind the eight weeks with the brightest and longest days of the year: the four weeks before the solstice and the four after it.
Heat and humidity are likely to return within days. But it will be a year before those long, bright days are back.