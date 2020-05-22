According to the park service, the largest of the hazards involves a full road failure roughly 150 feet (45 meters) long at Milepost 128. Parkway staff also discovered to two smaller slope failures that resulted in debris on the road at both Milepost 119 and 124.
The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will assess the issues and determine what repairs are needed, the news release said. Geotechnical and roadway design experts will assess the roadway failures and make recommendations for repairs and restoration. The schedule for repairs isn’t known, the park service said.
