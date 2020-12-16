The forecast also called for more snow in Baltimore on Thursday morning, when a winter weather advisory would still be in effect.
National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Ledbetter said most of the snow in Baltimore will probably melt with sunshine on Thursday. He said the big problem would be when temperatures dip to or below freezing, meaning wet spots will freeze overnight and impact the Thursday morning commute.
Baltimore City issued its first “Code Blue Extreme Cold” declaration of the season Wednesday, urging residents to stay indoors and also check on neighbors who may be at risk to ensure they have heat and electricity.
Last winter, the National Weather Service recorded just 1.8 inches (4 centimeters) of snow in Baltimore all season, compared with 18 inches (45 centimeters) during the previous winter.
