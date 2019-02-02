During the government shutdown, much remained the same among the millions of inanimate objects in the collections of the Smithsonian Institution. But living creatures were another story, and change came to some of the animals at the National Zoo.

Life in the naked mole-rat colony brimmed with biological milestones, according to an account released Friday by the zoo.

Now 6 weeks old, the four pups have thrived since their birth in December to the queen of the naked mole-rats.

“They have doubled in size,” the zoo said. Arriving in this world at about the size of jelly beans, during the days of the shutdown they achieved the size of baby carrots, the zoo said.

Seemingly unconcerned with rules suspending official activities, the creatures have apparently followed, instead, the laws of mole-rat development.

They have weaned, the zoo said, and get around on their own. Meanwhile, it added, more offspring may be in the offing.

