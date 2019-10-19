Lawmakers put up about $24.2 million over five years for the commemorations of the 400th anniversary of key milestones in the state’s history.
Gov. Ralph Northam and House Speaker Kirk Cox said in a joint statement that the events boosted state tourism and generated tens of millions in economic impact.
In 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe sparred with GOP legislative leaders over the funding, which McAuliffe wanted reduced.
