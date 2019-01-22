Columnist

When German bombs started falling on England in the early days of World War II, a Washington resident named Sadie Mozee had reason to be concerned. She had family in harm’s way.



Sadie Mozee with her first husband, Adolph Crawford. The pair had a musical double-act they performed in revues that toured the world from the early 1900s to 1929, when Adolph died. (Family photo courtesy of Stephen Willis)

As the Washington Afro-American newspaper noted on Sept. 6, 1941, “Flashes of the war in Europe may be just a series of remote news events to most colored Americans, but to Mrs. Sadie Mozee, of 2107 Second Street, Northwest, a native of London, England, it has a real personal touch, as she is concerned about the fate of her only living relatives now in bomb-torn London.”

The story was the centerpiece of the Afro-American’s Theatre section that day, a page that included articles about Count Basie , Billie Holiday and Paul Robeson. As if to underscore the danger, there was also a story about Ken “Snakehips” Johnson, a black British jazz bandleader who had died that March when a pair of German bombs struck the Leicester Square nightclub at which he was performing, killing him and at least 33 others.

Like Johnson, Sadie was an entertainer, or had been one. Born in 1885, she left school at age 11, was a chorus girl by the time she was 15 and rose to become part of a vaudeville double-act that toured music halls around the world.

Though she retired from show business around 1930, after marrying the man who would bring her to Washington, Sadie maintained a theatrical air. She dressed handsomely and wore her hair in soft, marcel waves. Her portrait was taken by the District’s leading African American studio photographer, Addison Scurlock.

Sadie’s stage career had been boosted with help from her first husband, a multi-instrumentalist from Indianapolis named Adolph Crawford. He was one of the many African American performers who helped feed the world’s hunger for black culture in the early 20th century.

As a consular official wrote on Adolph’s passport application: “The American negro on the European stage, as a ragtime entertainer, appears to be an established American institution.”

Adolph taught Sadie to play the cornet, saxophone and xylophone. They worked up dance numbers, too, and appeared together in revues with such names as “Dusky Revels.”

Howard Rye, a British music historian, said it’s hard at this remove to know exactly what Adolph and Sadie’s act was like, but we can get a sense from the mentions in contemporary newspapers that he and others have unearthed.

A critic in 1909 wrote that they were a “lady and a gentleman of somewhat dark coloring, [who] sing and dance the well known and popular dances and songs of their American home.”

In 1910, they were described as “coloured entertainers, who excel in their step dancing, songs, and a saxaphone [sic] duet.”

Adolph and Sadie circled the globe together, performing across Europe, South America, and in New Zealand and Australia. In Russia, a rich man who owned a stable of racehorses begged Sadie to let him install her in a chateau and shower her with diamonds.

“Those days men did not want you just to use your body, they were decent about that, but I was always on the alert in case,” Sadie wrote in a one-page reminiscence in 1960. “And when I was young I will say I was a good looking girl with long black braids to my waist and in Germany they called me the ‘Strand Schoenheit,’ meaning the ‘Strand Beauty.’ ”

In 1923, Adolph and Sophie were in Paris working with Gordon Stretton and his band, Orchestre Syncopated Six. There they recorded a handful of songs. One — “La-Haut” — has a woman impishly singing a “meow” sound. It must be Sadie.

In 1929, Sadie signed on for the American tour of a show called “Blackbirds,” created by white impresario Lew Leslie. But Sadie wasn’t onstage. She worked behind the scenes as a costume mistress. Her beloved Adolph had died in April of that year.

In the aftermath of Adolph’s death, Sadie suffered a nervous breakdown. She went to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to recover and there met Frank Mozee. He was not an entertainer. He was a Washington chauffeur and cabdriver who was 16 years Sadie’s junior. They married in 1930. The couple lived in Silver Spring for a while, as well as in houses in the District.



Sadie Mozee with her second husband, Frank Mozee. The two married in 1930 and Sadie relocated to Washington, where Frank was a chauffeur and taxi driver. (Family photo courtesy of Stephen Willis)

Sadie died in 1965 and is buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Northeast Washington.

All in all, a rich and interesting life. A bit of a mysterious one, too. In its 1941 story, the Afro-American reported that Sadie was the daughter of an American mother and an Egyptian father.

But anyone reading the article might have been struck by some inconsistencies. The story implied Sadie was a “colored American.” But why was her family in England? And there were photographs of one of Sadie’s sisters and three of her nieces, the London relatives who had lost their homes to Nazi bombs. None of those women appeared to be black.

Who was Sadie Crawford Mozee?

In tomorrow’s column: Off to London in search of Sadie.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.