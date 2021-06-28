As in the past, we’ll choose three local nonprofits. I’ll share stories of their programs, their clients, their challenges and their successes in my column. I hope you will be moved to support their work. Even if you aren’t, I hope you’ll learn a bit about how organizations in our area are tackling serious problems.
This is the third go-round for Helping Hand, which debuted in 2014. From 2017 to 2019, readers donated more than $800,000 to Bright Beginnings, N Street Village and So Others Might Eat. Last year, the pandemic forced us to pivot, encouraging readers to donate to charities that work nationally to relieve food insecurity.
This year we’re back to local business. Said Fred Ryan, The Post’s publisher: “We have set the bar high, and we are determined to be an even greater supporter of three new beneficiary organizations that will be selected in mid-September.”
Why participate? Marla Dean, executive director of Bright Beginnings, which provides early education support to at-risk children, said, “Being selected as a Washington Post Helping Hand partner is invaluable to any D.C.-area nonprofits. For Bright Beginnings, it came at a crucial time, as we were expanding the number of children and families served by 40 percent. It increased our brand, expanded our donors and motivated our staff and families.”
Stuart Allen, the chief development officer at N Street Village, said, “This partnership allowed us a unique opportunity to lift the voices of the Village, connect with supporters across the country, and raise critical funds to help meet the growing needs of women experiencing homelessness in D.C.”
At So Other Might Eat, David McCorvey, the group’s communications and marketing associate, said: “Working with The Post on Helping Hand was a phenomenal experience. Our clients got a platform to tell their story, and more people were made aware of the wonderful mission of SOME. Because of the Helping Hand team, the District community was able to hear from people who were experiencing homelessness and how they were able to transform their lives for the better.”
The deadline for submitting a letter of inquiry is July 23.
Bugging out
Cicadafest 2021 is pretty much over. If you hate cicadas, that’s cause for celebration. If you think they’re kind of cool, it may leave you feeling wistful.
Some people are still curious. Ken Howard of Upper Marlboro is among them. He noticed that many branch tips have turned brown and wondered whether that was due to cicadas. And if so, how? Is it from the famed cicada pee?
Yes to the cicadas, but no to the pee, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Tracy Leskey, director and research leader at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station.
“This is damage from females laying eggs in branches the width of a pencil,” she wrote in an email. “The female uses her ovipositor (tip of her abdomen) to create a slit in the branches where she deposits the eggs. The eggs hatch and small nymphs (the size of small ant) feed there on plant sap until they are ready to drop to the soil to begin the underground portion of their life cycle once again.”
Nick Carrera of Urbana, Md., wondered how the nymphs get to the ground. Do they chew off the branches and ride the dead foliage down?
No, said Tracy. “The cicadas do not chew,” she wrote. “They have piercing-sucking mouthparts. But the slits created by the female to insert the eggs cause the branch to die and turn brown (called flagging). Consider it natural pruning. By the time the branch falls to the ground, the cicada nymph likely has already dropped to the soil.”
In May, I wrote about Gideon B. Smith (1793-1867), a Maryland doctor who tracked the emergence of cicadas. Gene Kritsky, a biology professor at Mount St. Joseph University, called Smith “America’s forgotten entomologist” and lamented that he had never seen a likeness of the bug-fancier.
Well, Scott Michaud of Alexandria read that column and remembered that when he was a student at Goucher College, he had worked on a collection in the school’s archives. The papers and photographs belonged to Alice Louise Shugars, for whom Scott created a family tree.
And on the tree was Gideon B. Smith, the father of Alice’s great-grandfather’s second wife. And in the collection was a photograph. Written on the back in pencil is, “Dr. Gideon B. Smith. A most brilliant man of his day.”
Gene said this year’s adult cicadas are pretty much all dead by now. The nymphs will start falling from the trees around the middle of July. If you look, you might spot them: miniature cicadas falling like a fine mist.
One other thing: Now is not a good time to picnic under oak trees. Gene said an insect called the oak itch mite feeds on cicada eggs. If the mite bites you, it can cause chigger-like itching.
