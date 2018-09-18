Columnist

By now the reports on the achievement gap affecting students have lost their sting. The demoralizing test scores seem to have led to a cavalier acceptance of failure. The very kids that school systems have devised programs and policies to help may no longer believe they can be helped.

But that’s where Mary Johnson comes in.

As noted in last week’s column, there are educators who know how to stop this descent into oblivion.

Johnson, a former D.C. math teacher and tutor, does something essential that ought to be duplicated in every math class. She attends to her students’ “state of mind,” helps them make attitude adjustments that are more conducive to math comprehension.

For instance, she’ll tell her students: “If you put forth the effort and take time to do the work, your confidence will grow. Your fear of math will disappear. You will be successful.”

Then she writes out an equation on the board:

S=C-F+E*E+T/H.

Kids tend to get a tad nervous at the sight; I know how they feel. I was once like them: averting my eyes, sliding down into my seat, praying that the teacher didn’t call on me.

But get this: the equation turns out to be the mathematical expression of what she had just told the students about success.

S (success) equals C (confidence) minus F (fear) plus E*E (effort multiplied) plus T (time) divided by H (hours).

English translated into the language of math. A fundamental concept, revealed clearly and concisely, within minutes. The way math is taught in some schools, kids never get it. With Johnson, the lightbulbs start firing up in the students brains within minutes.

Early math — that great predictor of future success, from getting into college to getting a job. It’s a foreign language that students must become fluent in, a second tongue for navigating in a rapidly changing, high-tech world.

“I can teach algebra to kindergartners,” Johnson said.

And yet as the most recent standardized test results showed, only 13.3 percent of black eighth graders in Maryland are proficient in Algebra 1, compared with 52.3 percent of white students. At a college prep high school in the District, just 1 percent of black students were proficient in math.

Let’s go back to kindergarten, if that’s what it takes.

Johnson, who holds a doctorate in math education from the University of Maryland, has taught and tutored thousands of students, all grade levels, from countries around the world.

She said, “Black children are just as smart any children in Germany, England, China, Japan, South Africa.”

The students, especially, need to hear that. It helps relieve what students experience as “stereotype threat.” After being inundated with reports of black academic failure, year in and year out, some black students are starting to wonder if black people aren’t as smart as other groups.

For them, an unsuccessful effort to solve a math problem could result in ridicule from classmates. The specter of racial inferiority can be painfully depressive.

So, they protect their egos by not even trying to do the work. That way, as the students see it, the failure isn’t because they aren’t smart enough. It’s because they don’t care about math and chose not to try.

Insidious racism internalized.

Sometimes the mental shackles get locked down even tighter by well-meaning but misguided parents and teachers.

“I see students going home from school with test papers marked up in red ink, zeros and x’s. Wrong, wrong, wrong,” Johnson said. “You just don’t send students away without showing them how to get the correct answers.”

Whenever the results of those standardized tests are announced, we hear about only the scores. No one ever talks about what academic tasks the students are having difficulty performing. How is a community supposed to help come up with solutions if school officials don’t say what the problem is?

Johnson has developed a 10-question diagnostic test that can pinpoint why a student is struggling. Often the problem can be tracked back to some lesson missed in earlier grades. A mathematical term incorrectly defined, a concept not fully comprehended, a fundamental law broken.

“Sometimes, students will be taught how to answer questions as they appear on a test but not learn the principles that will allow them to solve problems wherever and however they appear,” Johnson said.

“Teachers will try to relate to students by using slang instead of sticking to the fundamentals. They’ll refer to parts of a fraction as ‘these bad boys up here’ and ‘those bad boys down there.’ So when the student gets a test that refers to denominators and enumerators, he has no idea what they mean.”

But once a student’s shortcomings are identified, they can be remedied. With time and patience, the errors can be corrected. Confidence restored, fears diminished.

It should also be noted that academic underachievement is a national problem. The United States routinely posts math scores on par with Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, students in Japan, Hong Kong, China, Russia, even Canada, just to name a few, are soaring ahead of us. Compared with Asians, white Americans on average look like slow learners. But their whiteness renders them immune to stereotype threats, even as it obscures the fact that in many respects low-income white students are in the same boat as poor black students.

All could benefit from the kinds of progressive teaching techniques that Johnson and others have developed.

Our most pressing task is making all students believe they can excel. We need to show them that we care — by providing the most challenged students with the best teachers and whatever resources it takes for them to become educated, productive and self-sufficient.

Would that cost a lot? Not nearly as much as unemployment, homelessness and prison.

We can’t afford to wait until the external factors that can affect learning — income, racism, dysfunctional families — have been resolved.

You find a way to educate these children now so that they can overcome those obstacles.

Thank goodness for educators such as Johnson, who have shown us time and again how it’s done.

Next week, the work of Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County and pioneer in cooperative learning for African American students.

To read previous columns, go to washingtonpost.com/milloy.