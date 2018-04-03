I would say there were two themes in this year’s D.C. springtime haiku contest. The first is that spring 2018 strikes a lot of us as especially fickle: less dependable than we might like it. The second is that it’s hard to concentrate on the season when everything else in Washington is so . . .well, you know.
But the best poetry has a bit of tension. And a good haiku expresses a certain evanescence.
There were a lot of wonderful entries this year. My favorite was written by Elizabeth Soyster of Gibson Island, Md.:
Frothy pink blossoms
Like southern belles’ petticoats
Soon gone with the wind.
Elizabeth can look out at two cherry trees from her home on Gibson Island, a charming little uvula of land that hangs down into the western side of the Chesapeake Bay, not far from the Bay Bridge. Her weeping cherry has just started to bloom. Her big double-blossoming cherry isn’t doing much of anything yet.
That seems to be a common experience this year: confused trees.
Elizabeth is a retired State Department employee. She wrote her first haiku when she was a student at the Madeira School in Northern Virginia. She actually composed her winning poem years ago for a contest she ended up not entering.
She told me she couldn’t remember exactly how it started, but she had that Margaret Mitchell-esque kicker, and it was easy enough to reconstruct the missing syllables.
Congratulations to Elizabeth. And thank you to everyone who entered the contest. Here are some of my other favorites:
A tow path cycler
Slows to glimpse a heron and
Count turtles on logs
— Karen Buglass, Rockville, Md.
Spring is a lady
we read about in stories.
Will she really come?
— Sarah Yerkes, Washington
A warm spell in March
seduces cherry blossoms.
Next day, a “Gotcha!”
— Kazimieras M. Campe, Edgewater, Md.
Delicate white flecks
Drift to the basin. Blossoms?
No, just spring snowfall
— Alex Shoup, Alexandria, Va.
Sunday: got sunburned
Wednesday: snow emergency
Springtime in D.C.
— Annette Thomson, Washington
snowflakes drift downward
alighting on fresh blossoms
Earth turns in reverse
— Erik Metz, Ellicott City, Md.
Cherry blossoms pause
waiting for sun and warm air.
Anticipation.
— Ann Gaffey, Arlington, Va.
Spring teases D.C.
Snow showers open blossoms
Then taunt, “Doors closing.”
— Lois F. Morris, Silver Spring, Md.
Cherry blossoms: when?
The festival planners guess,
But the trees decide.
— Janet Millenson, Potomac, Md.
When we thought it time
to feel warm air on our skin:
bombogenesis.
— Cameron Kuklick, Ashburn, Va.
Soft, white flakes hide pink
Of fresh magnolia buds:
Lord’s powdered-frosting.
— John R. Tucker, McLean, Va.
Crocuses peek out
Snow-tinged petals quivering
Waiting spring’s return
— Miriam Ruff, Silver Spring
Burleith in the spring
Azalea and daffodil
A row house garden
— Carolyn Grassel, Silver Spring
Traffic circle horse
Stone faced soldier listening
Hears but cannot talk
— Anne Fox, Chevy Chase, Md.
Murmurating birds
Stone monuments pink in tinge
Feathers on green grass
— Lucie Lehmann, Annapolis
Outside my Giant
the trill of birds — no, Girl Scouts
in cookie season
— Gretchen Smith Mui, Silver Spring
D.C. spring brings forth
Sunlight, short sleeves, birds, crabgrass,
And busted brackets.
— Lisa Goenner, Bethesda, Md.
Spring spawns March Madness,
But for D.C. commuters
Each day is madness.
— Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.
Do things seem especially mad these days? In tomorrow’s column I’ll share some reader haikus that don’t shy away from tough topics, whether that means an embattled president, terrible traffic or seed-stealing squirrels.
