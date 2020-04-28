Creative is what you have to be when the country is on lockdown, schools are closed and TV studios are shuttered. If we’re supposed to be six feet away from one another, how does a trio of brainy high-schoolers confer on the finer points of Euclidean geometry, DNA chemistry or Medieval history? The answer, of course, is over the Internet, via Zoom.

When the world changed in February, “It’s Academic” producer Susan Altman said her first question was: “Can we make this work? Can we figure out a way to do it?”

We’ll have our answer in a few weeks, when the first pandemic-era “It’s Academic” shows start airing on WRC-TV in Washington, along with WVIR in Charlottesville and WJZ in Baltimore.

You know the show: Three teams of three students sit behind desks and buzz in to answer questions on a broad range of topics. “It’s Academic” has been airing continuously since 1961. Just this season, the Washington-area shows began taping at a new studio, World MediaNet at National Harbor.

And then came coronavirus. The Tokyo Olympics might have been postponed, but the “It’s Academic” folks scrambled to keep their show alive.

“It’s not as if you have months and months to figure this out,” said Altman, whose mother, Sophie Altman, founded the show. “It was dropped on us the way it was dropped on everybody else.”

The “It’s Ac” team turned to Zoom, the app people are using for work conferences and family gatherings. Participants can see each other on their screens. Players, coaches and the various behind-the-scenes producers and technical people are each in their own little worlds, wherever those might be. Altman is in her Washington house, Lechner in hers in Arlington.

Host Hillary Howard tapes from her Arlington home, with the help of her husband, Dave Statter.

“He sets the camera up, and just beneath the camera is my computer so I can see what’s happening on Zoom and they can see me,” said Howard, whose day job is at WTOP.

The structure of the game has had to change.

“It became apparent that having competitive rounds — where kids buzz in — wasn’t going to work,” Howard said. “We had to be very mindful of the fact that people have different Internet speeds at home.”

Imagine the frustration of knowing the answer, stabbing at your buzzer — and then getting the spinning wheel of death.

The show was altered so that each team records its three rounds in succession. They each have three rounds of their own questions. And because all the questions are different, it’s important they’re all of comparable difficulty.

No buzz-ins means a different strategy.

“I always coached my players to buzz if they’re 75 percent sure of the answer,” said Joe Golimowski, coach of the quiz team from Kettle Run High in Fauquier County. “Now they can wait for Hillary to complete her question. There’s always a few extra seconds.”

The teammates still chat with one another when coming up with their answers, just like they would if seated behind a communal desk.

With Google just a click away, will competitors be able to cheat?

“I don’t think so,” Howard said. “It’s still in real time. I ask questions and we can see them.”

As you might expect, the teens are handling the new format pretty well.

“It did not seem to cause them any trouble,” said Golimowski, whose team competed last week against Charlottesville and East Rockingham. “I think they’re pretty familiar with being online and they seemed to handle it just like an everyday thing.”

Something that hasn’t changed: Howard still interviews the competitors.

“Many of them talk about quarantine life,” she said.

Some haven’t gone back to (virtual) school. Graduation is up in the air for seniors. So is college.

“You start to get a sense of how this has suspended their lives,” Howard said. “It’s palpable.”

That’s why it’s so nice to have this outlet, to flex the brain muscles, to engage in what Golimowski calls “one of the few sports you can do online and still have a reasonably competitive outcome.”

Added the coach: “The director was saying, ‘We’re here to make broadcast history.’ I thought that was great.”