Columnist

Historians are pretty sure there never was an Arthur, King of the Britons. And if there was no King Arthur, that means there was no stone-stuck sword called Excalibur.

Alas, it appears the same can be said of the Excalibur Shovel of Lanier Drive.

At the end of August, I wrote about a rusty shovel that residents of the Silver Spring neighborhood discovered, shaft down, in the hollow, rotted-out trunk of a massive oak after the tree had been cut down. It seemed the tree had grown around the shovel, something arborists told me was possible.

[The diseased tree had to come down. But what was a rusty shovel doing inside?]

But after my column ran, I heard from two people who oversee the Montgomery County Champion Tree Program. Joli McCathran and Joe Howard said the story they heard was that the crew hired by Pepco to fell the tree did not find a shovel inside.

A Pepco spokesman confirmed: “We don’t know how the shovel got there, but it was not there when crews removed the tree.”

So now the mystery has changed, from how did a shovel get inside the tree to who put the shovel inside the tree? And why?

Meanwhile, I asked readers for stories of odd things they discovered in their yards. Trish Bunn unearthed an entire baby carriage in the back yard of her Silver Spring home. “We were trying to plant some bushes, hoping something would grow,” she wrote. “I remember digging, finding the handle, then excavating the rest of it.”

Near her back porch, Mary Rippert dug up an iron ladle used for pouring molten lead. “You can read on the handle ‘ROWELL MFG CO APPLETON WIS,’ ” she wrote. “I have no clue how this ended up buried in our little yard in Falls Church.”

Jud Fisher and his wife have lived in Woolsey, Va., in a house near the Bull Run battlefields, since 1985. Last year, his wife found something lying in the dirt adjacent to the garden. Wrote Jud: “When I looked at it, I recognized it as part of the brass fuse mechanism for a Civil War artillery shell. It’s pretty mangled, consistent with having played its role in detonating the shell.”

He isn’t sure which side launched it.

Tracy Schmitz’s dad found a different weapon while pulling out an old bush outside his Calverton, Md., home in 2000. It was a toy M-16. And it was Tracy’s, lost in 1966 or 1967. Wrote Tracy: “Apparently during our war games I was hiding under the bush and left the gun behind, probably because my Mom called me in for lunch, or something of equal importance.”

When Geraldine Dalton’s husband was digging up some big boxwoods outside their 1939 Bethesda house, he found a one-pint, glass milk bottle embossed with “Thompson’s Dairy.” Wrote Geraldine: “We like to think it was part of a workman’s lunch. We use it as a vase now.”

Donna Smith found a bottle from a different dairy — Harvey Dairy — while digging in her Wheaton garden. “I was able to picture the guys sitting on the already poured foundation to eat their lunch from their black metal lunchboxes,” she wrote. “They would have dropped their trash into the trench before it was filled in and my beautiful bottle has been sitting in there ever since.”

Some workers preferred harder stuff. When Vicki Taylor was having a water pipe replaced in front of her Chevy Chase home, an empty liquor bottle was discovered. She’s pretty sure it’s from 1942, when her grandparents had the house built. Wrote Vicki: “While renovating the master bath shortly thereafter, we found another! The workers were having a good time!”

Edward Jewell found a dog tag buried a foot deep outside his house on 16th Street NW. “However, I found no evidence of a dog,” he wrote. “Weird.”

Wherever John Barth dug in the back yard of the Fredericksburg home his family used to live in, he’d come up with bone fragments — not surprising, since the home was used as a hospital during the Civil War. “Pretty creepy, but nothing I could do about it,” he wrote.

That was nothing compared to what John found inside, under some floorboards: a treasure trove of hospital relics, including about two dozen empty laudanum bottles (some from the local Goolrick’s pharmacy), some empty morphine syrettes and an empty spool of suture silk.

As a child, Patti Borthwick was convinced she would find buried treasure outside her family’s D.C. house. And then she did: a four-inch, three-tined, souvenir pickle fork with an acanthus leaf design and “Washington D.C.” under a tiny image of the Capitol dome.

“And on the back, it was stamped ‘Woodward & Lothrop,’ which was, of course, my family’s favorite department store,” Patti wrote. “I still have it. And about 25 years after that, I stumbled upon its near-twin in a little antique shop in Woodley Park.”

When Dan O’Day was planting bulbs in front of his Alexandria home, he unearthed a 14-karat gold ring bearing what he thinks are Masonic symbols. Wrote Dan: “I considered selling it for the gold, but decided to hold on to it as a good-luck charm. Not sure if it is working, but I’m still here and healthy.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.