The message “Surrender Donald” appears on a CSX railroad bridge over the Beltway near the Mormon Temple in Kensington, Md. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Claude Taylor says he has the receipts, credit card statements and witnesses to prove that in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 24, he was in Virginia Beach, and thus nowhere near the CSX railroad bridge that spans the Beltway just east of the Mormon Temple in Kensington, Md.

Thus, Taylor said, he could not have erected the letters that spelled out “Surrender Donald” on the bridge, an homage to the “Surrender Dorothy” graffiti that for years was spray-painted there.

But, yeah, it was all his idea.

“Honestly, a couple of kids approached me and wanted to do something kind of out there,” said Taylor.

Taylor is the founder of Mad Dog PAC, a left-leaning, anti-GOP political-action committee formed in December to needle the president. The PAC funds things like an “Impeachment Now” billboard on a highway near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and routinely flies a massive “Impeachment Now” banner over U.S. cities.



Claude Taylor is founder of Mad Dog PAC, a left-leaning, anti-GOP political-action committee that needles President Trump with billboards and banners around the country. (Courtesy Claude Taylor)

When I caught up with Taylor by phone, he was at his local Safeway inflating some “Trump Baby” balloons that had just been delivered. (“It’s our version of the London baby balloon,” he said. “Ours is just a little edgier. It has a Russian flag tattoo and an ‘I heart Putin’ tattoo.”)

Taylor is a former low-level staffer in the Clinton White House. He lives in Montgomery County and was familiar with the pale green bridge’s history as a humorous canvas, how in the 1970s someone daubed it with “Surrender Dorothy,” a reference to “The Wizard of Oz” and the golden-spired Mormon Temple’s resemblance to the Emerald City.

Said Taylor: “I had looked at the bridge. I knew I wasn’t going to get my 55-year-old butt up there.”

But he was happy to help plan the operation.



The “Surrender Donald” message was a reference to the famed “Surrender Dorothy” graffiti that was painted on the railroad bridge for years. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Taylor declined to put me in touch with the two young men who he said volunteered to erect the letters. And he would not divulge their names.

“They helped engineer it,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that no damage was done to any of the structure. It was designed to be secure, yet easily removed.”

They ordered custom three-foot letters on a magnetic backing. The letters that greeted drivers on Friday — orange on a blue background — were actually the second set. Two weeks ago the pranksters crept onto the bridge and, after getting no further than “SUR,” decided the letters weren’t magnetic enough, and aborted the mission. They didn’t want them falling onto the traffic below, Taylor said.

They regrouped, got stronger magnets, then went at it again early Friday.

“I got a text around 5 saying, ‘It’s done,’ ” said Taylor.

Images of “Surrender Donald” erupted across Twitter. The story was covered on local TV news and on the websites of such publications as Washingtonian and Bethesda Magazine.

It probably confused some people in other parts of the world.

“You have to have been in D.C. for some period of time to kind of get it,” Taylor said. “This is an inside joke for sure.”

Taylor said the entire operation cost about $600, an expense that will be duly reported to the Federal Election Commission. “And if I personally need to pay a citation or fine,” he said, “I’m prepared to do that.”

Taylor is deep into the preparations for Mad Dog’s next operation. The PAC paid $6,000 for a 1972 Chevy C-10 step-side truck (“A good deal,” Taylor said).

He is having a 12-foot inflatable “Trump rat” — “long red tie, Russia pin, stupid orange/ yellow hair” — constructed in Ohio. The rat will sit in the bed of the truck inside an Acme military crate.

“I will have the vehicle legally registered as a historic vehicle,” Taylor said. “Then I’m going to be able to park it in a legal parking space. I have one in mind. It costs $6 for three hours and it’s in view of the White House. I can just pull up, inflate the rat, pay $6 and hang out for three hours. I might even read The Washington Post all the way through.”

