RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark Herring has voiced strong concerns that a wide-ranging review of his office by the legislature’s watchdog agency is being used as political weapon.

The Democratic attorney general blasted the review as an “inquisition” designed to “support partisan preconceptions” in a November letter to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

Herring has announced plans to run for governor in 2021. He said the resolution authorizing the study was filled with inaccurate partisan claims that Republicans used in their campaign attacks during his 2017 re-election campaign.

Commission Director Hal Greer says his agency is committed to nonpartisan investigations and met with Herring’s office to address their concerns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.