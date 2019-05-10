RICHMOND, Va. — The Hershey Company has picked Virginia for a major expansion of its manufacturing operation.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the candy maker plans a $104 million expansion at its facility in Augusta County. The expanded facility will manufacture a type of fudge and peanut cream.

The new project is expected to create 65 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1 million in state grants for the project.

Hershey brands include Reese’s, Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher.

