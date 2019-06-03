After a news conference Monday by a D.C. council member calling for the decriminalization of sex work in the nation’s capital, two activists scaled flagpoles across from the John A. Wilson Building with a banner to make their point.

The sign, which bore the slogan “decrim now” written in pink letters, was cut down by police before the high-climbing demonstrators could hoist it above Freedom Plaza.

U.S. Park Police officers arrested the two climbers as soon as they returned to the ground.

“We love you,” a group of about two dozen protesters chanted as officers handcuffed the two women who had used climbing equipment to scale the flagpoles on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Park police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrests.

The rally followed an announcement by D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) that he would reintroduce a bill to decriminalize sex work in the District.

Grosso brought a previous iteration of the bill before the D.C. Council in 2017.

“Sex workers have fought for their rights, and now it is time for the government to join their efforts,” Grosso said Monday.

Activists from No Justice No Pride, an organization that was formed by self-described queer and transgender people to oppose the “LGBT movement’s collusion with systems of oppression,” also called for the city to “decriminalize Pride” and lessen police presence at the Capital Pride parade on Saturday.

