Police say Perry lost control of her car, which struck, went up onto a guardrail and slid into a utility pole. The pole fell to the ground and spread wires across the road.

According to police, Perry was standing outside the car when a box truck hit the wires, which struck the teenager and threw her onto the shoulder of the road. Perry was taken to the hospital, where she died.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

