Five people are dead in Virginia in incidents related to the remnants of Hurricane Michael, plus half-a-million people are without power and more than 1,200 roads in the state are flooded or shut down, officials said.

On Twitter, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that as of 7 a.m. Friday, it confirmed five deaths related to the storm. That brings the death toll to 11. They also said there were “five suspected” tornadoes in the state.

It went on to say, “the remnants of Tropical Storm Michael continue to impact large portions” of the state. “Flooding, down trees, closed roads and debris will impact the morning commute and one-half Virginians are without power this morning.”

In one incident, Virginia State Police said James E. King Jr., 45, of Dry Fork, Va., was swept away from his vehicle after he got caught Thursday afternoon in a flash flood in Pittsylvania County.

A local sheriff’s deputy and a local resident tried to rescue him but police said the “floodwaters were too deep and too swift” for them to reach him. Around 10:37 p.m., his body was found.

And in the same county, three firefighters also had to be rescued from a boat that capsized as they were trying to rescue people from rising waters on a bridge.

A firefighter in Hanover County was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer and three other firefighters were seriously injured as they tried to help with another crash on Interstate 295. The driver of the tractor-trailer also suffered serious injuries.

It was not immediately known where the other storm-related deaths happened.

On Friday morning, a search remained underway for two people who were swept away after their vehicle became stuck on a bridge in Charlotte County, state police said.

In the District and surrounding areas, residents awoke Friday to downed trees and wires, plus high water on some roadways. Trees and poles were down on Canal Road near Chain Bridge. A large tree also had blocked part of River Road.

Some schools in the region delayed their openings. Spotsylvania, Stafford, St. Mary’s, Charles and King George counties said their public schools would open two hours late because of the heavy winds and downed trees.

Transportation officials warned drivers to allow extra time and slow down in their morning commutes.

In La Plata, Md., parking lots were flooded and there was report of flooding in parts of Fredericksburg, which received at least 3 inches of rain overnight.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect until noon. Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 miles per hour.