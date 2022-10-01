Highway named after Botetourt’s ‘most famous native son’

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GALA, Va. — He won in the dogfights of World War II, he won in the Olympic boxing ring, and he won in Virginia Supreme Court, and now, a stretch of highway in Botetourt County is named in honor of Norvel LaFallette Ray Lee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Descendants of Lee recently traveled to his birthplace from as far as Alaska to unveil a placard along U.S. 220 that details his life and accomplishments, on what would have been his 98th birthday.

“I hope this marker will inspire people to learn more about Norvel, his extraordinary achievements and his place in the history of our country,” said state Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt. “I want to acknowledge this man who overcame the adversities of segregation to become a Tuskegee Airmen and a gold medalist in the Olympics.”

Born in Eagle Rock in 1924, Lee won fights by air and in the boxing ring, including Olympic gold in 1952, but is known also for taking a stand against segregation on his way home from the 1948 Olympics.

Advertisement

“While returning from the 1948 Olympics, traveling by train, he was asked to give up his seat to a white person,” Austin said. “Mr. Lee declined to do so, and was arrested. Eventually the Virginia Supreme Court did the right thing and ruled in Mr. Lee’s favor.”

Undefeated in Virginia Supreme Court on what became a landmark civil rights case, Lee went on to retire from boxing with two Golden Glove titles and a 100-5 win-loss record, said the Rev. Nelson Harris of Heights Community Church in Roanoke.

“On this day in Botetourt County, we recognize this county’s favorite native son, one who overcame so much to achieve so much for himself, but more importantly for so many others who came after him,” Harris said. “A state historical marker is one way we can truly and literally mark our admiration for the historical significance and the legacy of Norvel Lee.”

Advertisement

Norvel LaFallette Ray Lee Highway stretches along U.S. 220 from Narrow Passage Road in Botetourt County, all the way to Alleghany County supervisor Steve Clinton said

“Norvel Lee is not Botetourt County’s most famous son … but he should be,” Clinton said. “We’re about a half-century late in doing this, but today we carry on the essential process of recognizing Mr. Lee as Botetourt’s most famous son.”

About 50 people attended the afternoon marker unveiling ceremony, including author Ken Conklin, who wrote a book called “Norvel” about Lee’s life. He thanked Lee’s descendants for sharing their family story.

“They connected early on, they opened up their hearts, they opened up all their artifacts, they opened up their stories, and supported my effort all along,” Conklin said. “It just all came together like it was supposed to. It was just like it was meant to be.”

Visiting Botetourt County from Nome, Alaska, Tiffany Aylor said people are often surprised when they learn about her family history.

“Thank you for coming out to celebrate my grandfather and all of his accomplishments,” Aylor said. “Words can’t express how much this moment means to us, means to our family.”

GiftOutline Gift Article