Two other workers were hurt and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Police said the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when the driver swerved and crashed into the rear of one of the work trucks, killing Marsden and injuring the two other workers.
Officials said investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and whether “alcohol, speed and/or distraction were contributing factors.”
The crew had “amber warning lights and arrow boards in use to warn motorists,” officials said.
The driver of the Jeep was also injured and was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.