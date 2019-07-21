A woman hiking on the Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County died after a medical emergency officials believe was related to the heat.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and U.S. Park Police officials responded to emergency calls from the trail slightly before 2 p.m. Saturday. They found a woman, estimated to be in her 30s, unconscious and hoisted her onto a helicopter, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a Park Police spokesman. She was transported to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she later died.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said he has not been able to confirm cause of death but believes it is heat-related. Representatives from Suburban Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials did not identify the woman.

With temperatures reaching the high 90s, July 20 was the hottest Saturday in the D.C. area this year. With humidity, certain areas felt like 105 to 115 degrees, The Washington Post’s Greg Porter wrote.

The Billy Goat Trail consists of three sections, A, B and C, which vary in difficulty. The hiker was found on section A, which is the most strenuous.

During the rescue Saturday, authorities evaluated about 10-12 other hikers in this section who showed sign of heat exhaustion. Two of them were later transported to medical facilities, Piringer said.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have responded to more than 60 rescue calls from the Great Falls area where the Billy Goat Trail is located. In the past few weeks, Montgomery Fire and Rescue officials have conducted rescues there nearly every day as a result of the heat, Piringer said, adding that most incidents have occurred in section A.

If confirmed, this would be the first heat-related death in Montgomery this summer, bringing Maryland’s toll of deaths relating to the extreme temperature from four to five.

