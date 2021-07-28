The university had announced last year that it was pausing plans for the force for at least two years amid nationwide protests against police brutality. Having a vice president for public safety is a prerequisite to begin negotiations with Baltimore police to formalize force operations.
After more than two decades with the Philadelphia Police Department, Bard served two years as the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s police chief. Cambridge, Massachusetts, hired Bard nearly four years ago to lead its force of nearly 300 officers.
The university has argued the force is needed in a city with high rates of violent crime. But opponents, including students, faculty and lawmakers, have fought the plan and even staged a monthlong sit-in in 2019.