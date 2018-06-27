This gold mourning ring, circa 1804, was worn by Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, widow of Alexander Hamilton. A lock of her late husband’s hair sits under a piece of glass. It’s on exhibit at the Society of the Cincinnati museum, on Connecticut Avenue NW. (Private collection/Private collection)

Everybody’s jumping on the “Hamilton” bandwagon. And why not? It’s a great show that makes you feel good about America. Or at least it did when I saw it on Broadway a while back. Who knows what I’d feel now.

You can get an Alexander Hamilton fix over at the George Washington University Museum. You’ll get an old newspaper fix, too, since a new exhibit there consists of 18 newspapers chosen because they feature Hamilton’s writings or stories about him.

There’s his plan for a national bank, published in the Gazette of the United States on March 2, 1791, and a story from 1801 in the Salem Gazette on Hamilton’s decision to support Thomas Jefferson over Aaron Burr (sir) in the tied presidential election.

An 1801 Salem Gazette has a story about the death of Hamilton’s son Philip, killed in a duel in 1801. “Melancholy” is the single-word headline over the story.

“Deep Lamentation” is the Boston Centinel headline over the story three years later recounting Alexander’s death “in a duel with Col. BURR. Never was a death more sincerely and justly lamented; and his loss will be sensibly felt throughout the United States. In him were united the most splendid talents and the strictest political integrity.”

Of course, what that text looks like to us now is “moft fplendid talents.” No, those bewigged, Georgia-era fops didn’t speak with a lisp. The GWU exhibit helpfully explains that the

so-called “long S” — typically written or typeset at the beginning or in the middle of a word — was pronounced like a regular S. There are also magnifying glasses to help visitors read the small type.

Eighteenth-century newspapers were printed on quality rag paper, and these copies are nearly as nice as the day our founding parents read them. I doubt today’s Washington Post will be as pristine in 200 years’ time.

And the Web version? Wiped completely thanks to a coronal mass ejection, EMP bomb or alien death ray, I’m willing to bet.

The newspapers are from the collection of Antonia M. Chambers. There are also a few of Chambers’s papers on display now at the Society of the Cincinnati, part of an exhibit called “Alexander Hamilton’s American Revolution.”

Hamilton was a founding member of the society, formed by high-ranking veterans of the Revolutionary War. (Also a member: Burr. Awkward.) The exhibit neatly encapsulates Hamilton’s life, from his Caribbean boyhood to his time as an aide to George Washington to his role as first secretary of the Treasury.

There’s a long sheet of paper on which Hamilton wrote his thoughts on men who might become officers in a later conflict, the Quasi-War with France. Of Nathaniel Paulding, Hamilton wrote: “Probably a good Lieutenant.” William Moulton: “Drunkard.” Michael G. Howdin: “A good man but probably superannuated.”

Some of the items are moving in their intimacy. There are the epaulets Hamilton wore after receiving a promotion. Hamilton’s widow, Elizabeth Schuyler, is represented, too. On display is the gold mourning ring she wore. A lock of her late husband’s hair sits under a tiny square of glass.

Maybe we could take a strand and clone him?

Mail call

While you’re at the GWU Museum you’ll want to check out a couple of other exhibits. One is on postcards, called “Greetings From Washington.” Well, not on postcards, but about postcards.

One frame contains a dozen color images of Union Station, each postcard just slightly different from the next. After spinning a rack full of them, which would you choose?

I think my favorite postcards are the ones that were meant to be held up to the light, revealing a hidden nighttime scene. The windows of the Capitol and White House seem to glow with late-night toil.

Also at the museum are new selections from the collection of Albert H. Small, the local developer and philanthropist. Some of the items haven’t been displayed in public before.

I could gaze for hours at a massive circa 1920 aerial view of Washington, which looks like it was drawn in an airship floating above the Library of Congress.

More malevolent is the 1865 wanted poster for conspirators in the murder of Abraham Lincoln. It’s a unique early copy, printed before some misspellings were corrected: “Harold” for Booth accomplice David Herold and “Surrat” for John Surratt. Photographs of those two, along with John Wilkes Booth, are above the words “$100,000 REWARD!”

The poster is in pristine condition, a rarity since those black-bordered photos were often cut off and treated like trading cards.

And thus we go from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” to Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.