Wagner went on to become a public policy attorney, helping craft some of the nation’s first drunken driving laws based on blood alcohol content, as an official with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The innovation is credited with making roads safer and saving lives.

AD

It was a full life, but all the more extraordinary because of how far Wagner had come, said his daughter Carole Greenwood. Wagner, 90, died of covid-19 on May 23 at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, Va.

AD

“His story is an American success story,” Greenwood wrote in a remembrance of her father.

Wagner catalogued his life’s twists and turns in an oral history he dictated in 2018 that spanned 29 pages. After relaying his hardscrabble upbringing, his interactions with a communist uncle, work on a case that landed before the Supreme Court, political campaigns waged and world travels, he concluded: “It has been a wonderful life, and I would not change anything.”

AD

He said in his oral history his earliest memories were of a bygone era — New York City during the Great Depression. His family lived on the top floor of a three-story building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, because rent was cheaper.

He said he and other kids played stickball in the street, using manhole covers as home base and broom handles as bats. His mother would use a pulley system to send down money and a grocery list when she wanted him to go shopping. Vendors hawked wares from pushcarts.

“The only childhood memory I have of my father was him coming into my bedroom, when I was six saying he was leaving,” Wagner said in his oral history. “I cried because I did not want him to go.”

AD

AD

The family’s precarious financial state worsened. Wagner recalled that when he was 12, he was embarrassed when a neighbor saw him using food stamps at a grocery store.

The next day he said he asked the grocer for a job and was put straight to work delivering packages. His family came to rely on his earnings in the following years, so much so that she didn’t want him to go to college.

But on the advice of a high school English teacher, Wagner said in his oral history he joined the Army in 1946, so he could take advantage of the GI bill to go to college. After finishing his four-year degree, he got a law degree.

But he quickly found himself in a dilemma. To pass the bar exam, he said he had to go before a committee that would ask him if he or any members of his family were communists. It was 1953, the McCarthy era.

AD

AD

Wagner said one of the few male role models in his life was his uncle Jack, who was a communist. Wagner said he didn’t want to reveal Jack’s political leanings to the committee, but he also didn’t want to lie. He asked his uncle Jack what he should do and he said Jack replied, “put my name down, I am a communist now and will be a communist always.”

Wagner said he did. He passed the bar exam.

Wagner married his wife, Harriet, in 1954 at age 24. Harriet survives him after more than six decades of marriage. They had four children.

Wagner’s law degree opened doors. He became involved in Democratic politics and worked in local government on highway safety issues on Long Island. Wagner traveled to Scandinavia to study how they were using breath and blood alcohol tests to identify drunk drivers. He became an advocate for such changes in the United States.

AD

AD

The work led to a position with the newly created National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Wagner said in his oral history that he helped push state legislatures to adopt blood alcohol limits, something all 50 would eventually do.

Wagner went on to become an attorney representing juvenile offenders in Virginia, would work on the state’s juvenile justice commission and even mount an unsuccessful run for the state’s House of Delegates, but it was his work on drunken driving that made him most proud.

“Looking back on one’s life, it is valuable to be able to point to something that you have done to make the world a better place,” Wagner said in his oral history. “Professionally, my work with states, judges and lawmakers developing changes to the drunk driving laws is just that.”