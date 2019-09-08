ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A historical marker acknowledging five lynchings in one Maryland county has been unveiled in the state’s capital city.

The Capital Gazette reports the marker dedicated Saturday in Annapolis is the first of its kind in the state. Photos showed dozens of people gathered for the event in a park featuring a series of speakers.

The marker commemorates the at least five African Americans killed in lynchings across Anne Arundel County.

It was placed near the site of the former county jail. According to the newspaper, many of the lynching victims were hanged after being abducted at or while en route to the old jail.

