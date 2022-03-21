“With this new facility, Hitachi Rail will create hundreds of critical manufacturing jobs in our state with the capability to serve the wider North American market,” Hogan said in a statement.

This new facility will help Hitachi fulfill its $2.2 billion contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to build its new fleet of railcars. The site is a 90-minute drive from Metro’s Greenbelt Rail Yard. Hagerstown, a major logistical center for rail transportation, has connections to the northeastern United States.