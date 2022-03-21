HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail plans a $70 million factory employing hundreds of people in western Maryland as part of a U.S. expansion, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

Hitachi expects to employ up to 460 people at a 307,000-square-foot (28,521-square-meter) factory in Hagerstown and sustain 1,300 jobs in the region, officials said in a news release.

“With this new facility, Hitachi Rail will create hundreds of critical manufacturing jobs in our state with the capability to serve the wider North American market,” Hogan said in a statement.

This new facility will help Hitachi fulfill its $2.2 billion contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to build its new fleet of railcars. The site is a 90-minute drive from Metro’s Greenbelt Rail Yard. Hagerstown, a major logistical center for rail transportation, has connections to the northeastern United States.