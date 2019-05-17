MARYLAND

Hogan seeks input from transit groups

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is seeking input from transit advocates as it tries to move forward with a controversial plan to use toll lanes to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

The Managed Lanes Transit Workgroup — which includes officials from eight local transit organizations, including Metro — will discuss how easing congestion on those overloaded arteries could ultimately connect transit riders with more options, the Maryland Department of Transportation said Friday.

The group’s inception follows public meetings in which expansion opponents criticized the project for potentially razing homes and not doing enough to prevent cars from clogging the road again.

— Erin Cox

Second swastika found in school this week

Education officials in suburban Maryland said Friday they are investigating an incident involving a swastika drawn in a boys’ restroom — the second hate symbol discovered this week at Silver Creek Middle School in Montgomery County.

The image found Friday was again etched in pencil on a wall, and for a second time school leaders called police and central-office administrators, officials said. Building services staff quickly removed it.

School administrators will meet with parent representatives and central-office staff Monday to create a plan to address the issue, Principal Traci Townsend wrote in a letter to parents. The school is in Kensington.

“As we wrap up the school year, it is critical to ensure that our students are educated about and understand the hurtful impact of anti-Semitic and racist images and words,” Townsend wrote. “Our goal is to bring our community together, to address the issue, and not allow these hateful acts to divide us.”

— Donna St. George

THE REGION

Names sought for Potomac dolphins

An environmental and research group is asking the public to help name two dolphins living in the Potomac River.

The dolphins, known as D1 and D2, are believed to be mature adults.

Officials with the Potomac Conservancy said roughly 1,000 dolphins have been identified swimming in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

The deadline for the naming contest, which is being run by the Potomac-Chesapeake Dolphin Project, is May 24.

— Dana Hedgpeth

