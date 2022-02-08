ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov Larry Hogan announced Tuesday a new plan to encourage people to get booster shots against COVID-19, with a total of $2 million in drawings for people who have been boosted.

The prizes will be for 12 residents. The promotion starts next Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a special initial drawing of $500,000.

Prizes of $50,000 will be awarded weekly for the following 10 weeks. On Tuesday, May 3, one Marylander will be awarded a grand prize of $1 million.

The governor said the omicron variant surge has illustrated how critically important it is to get a booster shot.

Maryland residents 18 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible to win. No registration or entry is needed.

The state’s new booster action plan also includes expanding call- and text-based outreach to all Marylanders who are eligible for boosters through the state’s GoVAX campaign. Booster shots will be offered at many hospital-based testing sites in addition to the 539 pharmacies and clinics across the state that currently offer boosters.