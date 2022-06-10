Hogan announces $28M study for new Chesapeake Bay crossing

Placeholder while article actions load

Hogan said the study will not only consider the new crossing, but also look at solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 301 split.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is launching a $28 million study for the next step in building a new crossing for the Chesapeake Bay at the current bridge site, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

“This is the critical next step which is needed in order to move forward so we can make a new Bay crossing a reality in the years to come, and it is just one more way that together we are truly changing Maryland for the better,” Hogan said.