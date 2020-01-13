“It is critical that we look for ways to help those in our state crippled by student loan debt,” Hogan said in a statement on Monday announcing the tax credits. “This program helps Maryland taxpayers pay off student debt, while remaining in the workforce and having a positive impact on the state economy.”
Last year, the Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded 9,484 state residents tax credits under the initiative. Of them, 5,238 applicants attended an in-state institution and received $1,000 each in tax credits. There were 4,246 who attended an out-of-state institution and received $883 each in tax credits.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.