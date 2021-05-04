The dashboard says 77% of residents in skilled nursing facilities have been vaccinated as of Monday, and 63% of staff have been vaccinated.
Maryland has activated mobile vaccination teams to conduct additional clinics for nursing home staff and residents at more than 30 facilities each week.
The state health department also is launching a new public service announcement aimed at workers in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate settings that urge them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.