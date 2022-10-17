Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between Interstate 68 and Meyerdale, Pennsylvania, to improve safety, expand economic opportunity, and reinforce the regional supply chain.

Hogan also officially dedicated the portion of U.S. 219 in Maryland to retiring state Sen. George Edwards. He cited the senator’s support for improvements that benefit the region.

The latest improvements to Maryland’s portion of U.S. 219 will renovate and expand the 1-mile (1.61-kilometer) segment between Old Salisbury Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

In 2021, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration completed the first phase, which included nearly $65 million of upgrades along U.S. 219 between I-68 and Old Salisbury Road.

Finishing the second phase has been identified as Garrett County’s top transportation priority.

