Howard also spent 22 years working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The state prosecutor can investigate state election law violations and state ethics law violations. The office also can investigate misconduct in office by public officials or employees.

The former state prosecutor, Emmet Davitt, retired this year after more than eight years in the job.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD