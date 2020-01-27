Branch is the daughter of Del. Talmadge Branch, who is the House majority whip.
She replaces Cheryl Glenn, who stepped down late last year while facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges. Glenn pleaded guilty last week to taking $33,750 in bribes in five payments in exchange for granting legislative favors, including work related to the medical marijuana industry.
