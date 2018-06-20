ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Jason Stanek to chair the Public Service Commission.

Hogan announced the appointment Wednesday to fill the seat that will open when W. Kevin Hughes steps down effective June 30.

Stanek most recently served as senior counsel to the Energy Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee. Before that, he served 16 years in senior positions in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The PSC regulates public utilities such as gas, electric, telephone, water and sewage-disposal companies. It also regulates electricity suppliers and taxicabs operating in the city of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Cumberland and Hagerstown.

