The governor is asking for 100% reimbursement of eligible response and recovery efforts, rather than the typical cost share, due to the economic conditions in Maryland as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Tropical Storm Isaias caused significant damage in much of Maryland, especially in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore,” Hogan said in a statement. “Federal funding will help state and local agencies recover from the impacts of the storm. These funds are especially important because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts to local and state budgets.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.