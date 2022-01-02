The Republican governor said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that 92% of adults in Maryland have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“We have overflowing hospitals,” Hogan said. “And so that 8% of the population that has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75% of all the people who are filling up our COVID beds.”
Hogan said his administration has devoted $100 million in emergency funding to hospitals and nursing homes. He also said that he waived some requirements for out-of-state nurses and health-care workers and called on the Maryland National Guard to help run testing sites.
Hogan did not comment on a recent call from health-care organizations to reinstate a mask mandate.