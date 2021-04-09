The governor made the announcement with first lady Yumi Hogan, who was born in South Korea, and Hur, who is Asian American.
In Maryland, the Hogan administration says hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018.
The advisory group will issue recommendations for actions the Hogan administration can take on law enforcement strategies, prosecutorial strategies, witness outreach and protection, as well as victims’ services and business community engagement.
