The Republican governor also asked the White House for a presidential disaster declaration to reimburse state and local governments in Maryland. Hogan also is seeking support for the days leading up to, and including, the inaugural ceremonies.
Hogan announced Tuesday Maryland is doubling the number of National Guard members to help in Washington to 1,000.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.