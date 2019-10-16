He says if repairs are neglected, “the crisis could go from terrible and unbearable to catastrophic and life threatening.”

The deck rehabilitation project is estimated to cost $27 million. It has been slated to last about two years.

Hogan has directed the contractor to work 24 hours a day to expedite the project.

He says the state also is looking at using concrete that dries faster, and it’s fully moving to cashless and electronic tolling as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD