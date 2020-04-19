Federal officials have recommended that states can begin to phase in a reopening of businesses if they see a 14-day drop in new coronavirus cases.
But in an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hogan said the overall trend in the region, which includes Virginia and the District of Columbia, shows an upswing in cases.
“We’re not at the point yet where we can” reopen, Hogan said. “But we have a very detailed reopening plan we have been working on for weeks. We’re anxious to get people back to work.”
The state’s death toll increased Sunday from 463 to 486.
One-day totals are subject to blips and anomalies, and trends over an extended period of days are more likely to give a reliable indication of long-term changes.
