The governor made the announcement at an event in Ellicott City. He was joined at an event with first lady Yumi Hogan, who is a South Korean immigrant, and Asian American business and community leaders.
Hogan also encouraged victims and witnesses to report incidents to the state’s Hate Crimes Hotline: 1-866-481-8361. He also urged Congress to pass legislation to improve and expand the reporting of hate crimes, and he called on federal and state prosecutors to investigate alleged hate crimes.
Last week, a white gunman in Atlanta was charged with killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses.
