Hogan (R) ordered state agencies to identify broad cuts and said “it’s very unlikely” he’ll sign any legislation that requires new spending.

“Hopefully, we’ll not have to make the kind of cuts that [Franchot] was envisioning,” Hogan said at a news briefing, where he also ordered the state’s June 2 Democratic primary election to be conducted mostly by mail-in ballot “to ensure that the voice of every Marylander is heard in a safe and secure manner.”

The budget cuts coming will be severe, Hogan warned, and likely extend for several years.

Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam predicted a $2 billion loss in tax revenues over the next two years, while the District estimated it needs to make $1.2 billion in spending in spending cuts over the next 17 months.

Northam also appointed a “czar” to oversee response to coronavirus outbreak at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which as of Friday accounted for more than half of the locations in the state where people have tested positive and a quarter of all deaths.

Laurie Forlano, the state’s deputy health commissioner, will oversee a task force of state agencies and work with localities and healthcare providers to bring more resources to bear on the most vulnerable populations, Northam said.

The task force will “ensure we are doing everything possible to help these facilities,” he said, adding that a Richmond-area facility “is tragically dealing with one of the largest concentrations of deaths in a long-term care facility in our country.”

That facility — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County — has reported 39 deaths from coronavirus. In all, 148 residents and staff have tested positive at the 190-bed rehab center, which serves mostly elderly patients recovering from illness or injury.

While the state has already concentrated resources at Canterbury and other nursing homes with heavy outbreaks, Forlano said, “we need to offer them more help.”

The main problem, she said, is a chronic lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health care providers, compounded by an early lack of availability of testing. Even now, officials said, testing turnaround times vary greatly, with state labs able to report results in 24 hours but some private labs taking as long as eight days.

Northam has repeatedly criticized the federal government for failing to provide enough equipment to states and for leaving governors to compete with one another to buy PPE on the open market. Long-term care facilities “need testing and PPE and the staff are overworked,” Northam said.

The latest effort to control the spread of the deadly virus came as the tally of known covid-19 cases in the region continued to rise Friday.

The region’s total number of known coronavirus infections climbed by another 1,389 cases Friday, for a total of 13,157 — a reflection of both the increase in covid-19 testing being done and the fact that the virus continues to seep into virtually every corner of society. Deaths in the region jumped by 51 for a total of 331 midday Friday.

With Easter arriving Sunday and the eight-day Passover holidays in full swing, officials repeated their warnings for residents to stay home and avoid gathering in large groups or risk becoming another major epicenter for covid-19.

Friday marked the traditionally solemn “Good Friday” observance for Christians.

To mark the ocassion, District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser held a “moment of prayer and silence” to honor those affected by the virus.

“Sunday, from my home, I will celebrate Easter,” Bowser (D) later said, before a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” at a news conference held inside Gonzaga College High School, whose president Stephen J. Planning came down with the virus in mid-March. Planning, a Jesuit priest now fully recovered, attended.

“Many of our traditions are on hold this year, but our faith is not,” Bowser said.

Maryland had the most new fatalities Friday with 33, another in a string of record single-day increases. Overall, the state had 6,971 known cases of coronavirus infections.

The District’s tally of cases grew to 1,664, with 39 deaths. Virginia reported 469 new infections — also another single-day record — for a total of 4,522. The state had 121 covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Among the cases in Maryland are 57 people inside the state’s prison and jail system who have tested positive, said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby (D) hammered Hogan for not taking early steps to prevent the disease from spreading among the states’ inmates and corrections officers.

“More than two weeks ago, my office provided the Governor with a plan that was signed onto by criminal justice and public health experts from across the state,” Mosby said in a statement. “To date, the Governor has yet to respond to that plan nor come up with his own.”

Instead, her statement charged, the governor suggested that “‘they’re safer where they are,’ a comment as heartless as it is false,” the statement said. Hogan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the District, seven additional members of the D.C. fire department have tested positive for coronairus, officials said Friday.

That brings to 56 the number of firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who have contracted covid-19. Eleven of them have recovered and returned to duty.

Fire officials said the number of members under quarantine is 269. An additional 300 members who had been quarantined have returned to work.

Amid a push by President Trump to restart much of the country’s economy by May, Bowser allowed the first open-air food market to reopen on a limited basis Friday.

The Acadia Mobile Market in Southeast Washington, which focuses on providing produce to low-income neighborhoods, got permission to operate between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the possibility of receiving permission to open again during those hours next Friday.

It is the first city market to receive a waiver after an order that took effect Thursday required them to shift to grab-and-go models and to restrict crowds.

Bowser cracked down on those businesses after large crowds gathered last weekend at The Wharf fish market in southwest D.C., which is now closed until at least April 24.

Bowser (D) has also shut down all nonessential businesses, restricting restaurants to carryout and delivery services.

District officials said they are working with other farmers markets to allow them to resume operations this weekend.

“This probably wouldn’t be the time to ask them to give more,” she said.