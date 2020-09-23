Hogan also says he believes it would be a mistake for Democrats to question the integrity of the court or to try to pack the court.
The two-term Republican in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 has often criticized partisan gridlock in Washington.
Hogan says the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shouldn’t be allowed to “create more division in our country.”
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday.
