ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has nominated Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio to be Maryland’s Secretary of Natural Resources.

Hogan made the announcement Friday. Her appointment is scheduled to take effect in February. She will replace former secretary Mark Belton.

Haddaway-Riccio has been serving as a deputy chief of staff for the governor, advising on environment-related issues. She served as a legislator in the House of Delegates from 2003 to 2015 representing a district on the Eastern Shore.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

