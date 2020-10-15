Chasse Alcivar was Hogan’s communication’s director from 2018 until last year, when she left to be communications director for the Republican Governors Association. She also served as Hogan’s deputy communications director from 2016 to 2018.
Before joining the Hogan administration, she worked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the America Rising PAC and Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.
In August, Hogan’s previous chief of staff Roy McGrath resigned after he received a six-figure severance package from a quasi-government agency before he moved to the governor’s office.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.